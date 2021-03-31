The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.44. 166,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $305.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $330.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

