The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading Down 2.8%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 98,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,508,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

