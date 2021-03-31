The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.17% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

