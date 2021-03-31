The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% in the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

