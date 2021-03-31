The Macerich Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Macerich in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

