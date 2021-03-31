The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 12,300 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,950,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

