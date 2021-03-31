The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Yum China by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Yum China by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

