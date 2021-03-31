The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 698,725 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.79% of Agile Therapeutics worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.