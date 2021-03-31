The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 460,442 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 293.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

