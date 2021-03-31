The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.