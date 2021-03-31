The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $5,370,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 97,494 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 207,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

