The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Ryder System worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ryder System by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

R opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.