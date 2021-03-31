The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $42,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

