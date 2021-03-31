The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $6,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 193,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HE opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

