The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

