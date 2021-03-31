The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

