The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.19 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

