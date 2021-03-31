The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Dycom Industries worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DY opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

