The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.27 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Terex worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -769.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

