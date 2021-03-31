The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.39 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 540,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

