The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.40 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Coherent worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHR. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.