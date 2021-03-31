The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.55 Million Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 475.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of NBT Bancorp worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

