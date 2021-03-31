The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $4.50 Million in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of Burford Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $83,184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $21,311,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,782,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,062,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BUR opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

