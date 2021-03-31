The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.