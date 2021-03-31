The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,157 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Natera worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Truist began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,496 shares of company stock worth $15,363,719 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

