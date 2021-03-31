The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.31% of ACM Research worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ACM Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ACM Research by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

