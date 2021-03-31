The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.69% of American River Bankshares worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRB. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

