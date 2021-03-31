The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.