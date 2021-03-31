The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

