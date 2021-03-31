The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

