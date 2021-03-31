The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.