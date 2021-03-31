The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,270 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Colfax worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Colfax by 16.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colfax by 371.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 160,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.