The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,391 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

