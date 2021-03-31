The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,068 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 54.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 134.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.