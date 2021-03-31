The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,873 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

