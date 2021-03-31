The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,551 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $130,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $167.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

