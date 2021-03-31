The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,691 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.