The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,557 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Scientific Games worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

SGMS stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

