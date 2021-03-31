The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,870 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 95,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 125,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

