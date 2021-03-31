The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,033 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Crane worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Crane by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 248.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.