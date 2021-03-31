The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,974 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,939. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

