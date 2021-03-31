The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LFTRU opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.