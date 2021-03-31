The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.