The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

MOS stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.