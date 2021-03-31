The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 52.7% in March

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 333,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

