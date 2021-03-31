The North West (NWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The North West (TSE:NWC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE NWC opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The North West has a 1-year low of C$18.17 and a 1-year high of C$36.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

