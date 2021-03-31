The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP N. David Bleisch Sells 28,113 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 642,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

Get The ODP alerts:

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in The ODP during the third quarter valued at $37,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The ODP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $15,061,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.