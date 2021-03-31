The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The OLB Group stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.