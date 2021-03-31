The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of The Pennant Group worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,211 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,890. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

