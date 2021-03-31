The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $109,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.62. 4,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.10. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.12.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

